RCB Industrial Biotechnology Admissions 2027 open for 30 Seats: Apply by November 13

Course duration and fees

The one-year, 40-credit programme includes six months of classroom training at RCB, followed by hands-on training and a six-month internship in industry or academia.

The total programme fee is Rs 1 lakh, payable in three instalments: Rs 10,000 upon accepting admission, Rs 45,000 by January 10 and Rs 45,000 by April 10, 2027.

Shared hostel accommodation during coursework is included, excluding maintenance charges of Rs 200 per month and electricity expenses.

Candidates awaiting their final degree documents must submit the required transcript or provisional certificate by January 16, 2027. Failure to meet this deadline will result in cancellation of candidature.

Applications must be submitted online at pgdib.rcb.ac.in.