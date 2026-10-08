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RCB Industrial Biotechnology Admissions 2027 open for 30 Seats: Apply by November 13

The Regional Centre for Biotechnology has opened applications for its Postgraduate Diploma in Industrial Biotechnology programme. Graduates in Science, Engineering and Medicine with at least 50% marks can apply until November 13, 2026.
RCB Industrial Biotechnology Admissions 2027
RCB Industrial Biotechnology Admissions 2027Official poster of RCB Industrial Biotechnology Admissions 2027
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The Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB), Faridabad, has commenced admissions for its Postgraduate Diploma in Industrial Biotechnology (PGDIB) programme for the 2027 academic session. The online application process began on October 1, 2026, and eligible candidates can apply through pgdib.rcb.ac.in until November 13, 2026.

RCB, an Institution of National Importance established under the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, has announced 30 seats for the programme, with reservations applicable under government guidelines.

RCB PGDIB Admissions 2027: Who can apply?

Candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree in Science, Engineering, Medicine or an equivalent qualification with at least 50% marks. Applicants with additional qualifications and an interest in industrial biotechnology are also eligible.

The application fee is Rs 500, while SC, ST, PwBD and EWS candidates are exempted. Selection will be based on an interview conducted online or in person.

RCB PGDIB Admissions 2027: Important dates

  • Application started: October 1, 2026

  • Last date to apply: November 13, 2026

  • Interview dates: December 10–11, 2026

  • Final results and admission offers: December 15, 2026

  • Deadline to accept offers: December 21, 2026

  • Waitlist offers: December 24, 2026

  • Waitlist acceptance deadline: December 30, 2026

  • Registration and classes begin: January 1, 2027

Course duration and fees

The one-year, 40-credit programme includes six months of classroom training at RCB, followed by hands-on training and a six-month internship in industry or academia.

The total programme fee is Rs 1 lakh, payable in three instalments: Rs 10,000 upon accepting admission, Rs 45,000 by January 10 and Rs 45,000 by April 10, 2027.

Shared hostel accommodation during coursework is included, excluding maintenance charges of Rs 200 per month and electricity expenses.

Candidates awaiting their final degree documents must submit the required transcript or provisional certificate by January 16, 2027. Failure to meet this deadline will result in cancellation of candidature.

Applications must be submitted online at pgdib.rcb.ac.in.

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