RCB Industrial Biotechnology Admissions 2027 open for 30 Seats: Apply by November 13

The Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB), Faridabad, has commenced admissions for its Postgraduate Diploma in Industrial Biotechnology (PGDIB) programme for the 2027 academic session. The online application process began on October 1, 2026, and eligible candidates can apply through pgdib.rcb.ac.in until November 13, 2026.
RCB, an Institution of National Importance established under the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, has announced 30 seats for the programme, with reservations applicable under government guidelines.
Candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree in Science, Engineering, Medicine or an equivalent qualification with at least 50% marks. Applicants with additional qualifications and an interest in industrial biotechnology are also eligible.
The application fee is Rs 500, while SC, ST, PwBD and EWS candidates are exempted. Selection will be based on an interview conducted online or in person.
Application started: October 1, 2026
Last date to apply: November 13, 2026
Interview dates: December 10–11, 2026
Final results and admission offers: December 15, 2026
Deadline to accept offers: December 21, 2026
Waitlist offers: December 24, 2026
Waitlist acceptance deadline: December 30, 2026
Registration and classes begin: January 1, 2027
The one-year, 40-credit programme includes six months of classroom training at RCB, followed by hands-on training and a six-month internship in industry or academia.
The total programme fee is Rs 1 lakh, payable in three instalments: Rs 10,000 upon accepting admission, Rs 45,000 by January 10 and Rs 45,000 by April 10, 2027.
Shared hostel accommodation during coursework is included, excluding maintenance charges of Rs 200 per month and electricity expenses.
Candidates awaiting their final degree documents must submit the required transcript or provisional certificate by January 16, 2027. Failure to meet this deadline will result in cancellation of candidature.
Applications must be submitted online at pgdib.rcb.ac.in.