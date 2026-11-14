RBSE postpones Class 10, 12 exams planned for February 2027 over Census

The postponement comes ahead of the next Census, which is scheduled to begin on January 25, 2027, across most states and Union Territories. The house-to-house population enumeration will continue until February 28, followed by a revisional round from March 1 to 5, according to a notification issued by the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner on October 30.

The Census exercise is expected to require government school buildings and staff for various duties. The overlap with the board examination period has prompted the Rajasthan board to revise its earlier plan.

Meanwhile, RBSE has released model question papers for the 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. Students can access subject-wise practice papers through the board's official website while awaiting the revised timetable.

The board requires candidates to secure at least 33% marks in each subject to pass. Students must also clear the theory and practical or internal assessment components separately.

The 2027 examination cycle was also expected to bring changes to Rajasthan's Class 10 assessment system. The state had proposed holding two board examination opportunities each year, with a second examination intended to allow eligible students to improve their scores. RBSE had previously indicated that the proposal required state government approval, and detailed implementation guidelines were awaited.

Students have been advised to follow updates on the board's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, for the revised examination dates and further instructions.