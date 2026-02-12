RBSE kicks off Class 10 and 12 examinations

Ajmer: The Class 10 and 12 examinations for the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education began on Thursday, ahead of which students underwent stringent security checks.



According to Ajmer Field Supervisor Sumanlata, 127 Class 10 students are scheduled to sit for the English examination across seven schools. All examination instructions have been provided, and measures to prevent cheating have been implemented. The examination began at 08:30 am, whereas the students were allowed to enter the examination hall at 08:15 am.



"Today is the 10th-class English exam, and 127 students from 7 schools are coming here to sit the exam. All instructions for the board exam have been provided. All arrangements are in place to prevent cheating... The board has issued two new guidelines this time, one of which is that the question paper envelope will be shown after it is signed by two children as witnesses... This time, the board has provided copies with barcodes for all subjects except Hindi and English... The exam will start at 8:30 am... At 8:15 am, students were permitted to enter their exam halls. The exams for children are 3 hours and 15 minutes long," Sumanlata told ANI.