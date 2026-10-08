RBSE Class 10 board exams twice a year from 2026-27

How the two-exam system will work

The first RBSE Class 10 board examination will be compulsory for all students. Students who qualify in the first examination will be allowed to take the second examination for improvement in a maximum of three subjects.

Students who are satisfied with their first-examination marks can choose not to appear for the second examination. Those who take the second examination will have their better performance from the two attempts considered for the final result.

The second examination will only function as an improvement opportunity within the same academic session, reducing wait time for students.