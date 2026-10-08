RBSE Class 10 board exams twice a year from 2026-27

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) will conduct Class 10 board examinations twice a year from the 2026-27 academic session.
The decision was announced by Rajasthan School Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar. The first examination is expected to be held in February-March 2027, followed by a second examination in May-June. Both examinations will cover the complete Class 10 syllabus.
How the two-exam system will work
The first RBSE Class 10 board examination will be compulsory for all students. Students who qualify in the first examination will be allowed to take the second examination for improvement in a maximum of three subjects.
Students who are satisfied with their first-examination marks can choose not to appear for the second examination. Those who take the second examination will have their better performance from the two attempts considered for the final result.
The second examination will only function as an improvement opportunity within the same academic session, reducing wait time for students.
Who can take the second examination?
Students who qualify in the first board examination can appear for improvement in up to three subjects. Students placed in the supplementary category will also be allowed to use the second examination opportunity for up to three subjects, including the relevant supplementary subjects.
Students who are absent from the first examination may also be permitted to appear in the second examination, subject to the conditions prescribed by the board, including a valid medical certificate or authorisation from the district education officer where applicable.
The board has also indicated that the second examination will follow the full Class 10 syllabus. The detailed examination schedule and other operational instructions are expected to be issued separately.
Why has RBSE introduced two examinations?
The new system is intended to reduce examination pressure and give students another opportunity to improve their performance within the same academic year. The second examination is particularly intended to help students who do not perform as expected in the first attempt.
It may also reduce the pressure associated with a single high-stakes board examination. Students who have a poor performance because of examination stress, illness or other circumstances will have another opportunity within the same academic session, subject to the board's eligibility conditions.