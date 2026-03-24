RBSE 10th Result 2026 Roll Number, Name-wise: Here's how to check

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, will soon release the Rajasthan Board 10th results 2026. It will be activating the RBSE 10th results 2026 link at 1 pm on the official portal at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Board 10th results 2026 will be released after press conference headed by Rajasthan state education minister Madan Dilawar along with the Additional Chief Secretary and RBSE chairman.
The Board will be releasing the RBSE 10th results 2026 along with toppers list and pass percentage. Students can access their RBSE results using the valid login credentials such as roll number and registration number.
RBSE 10th result 2026 highlights
RBSE 10th Results 2026 Roll Number: How to check?
Thge Board has allowed students to access the Rajasthan Board 10th results with roll number on the official portal. One should keep their roll number and registration number ready to access the results.
Step 1: Open the official portal of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: Go to the results section on the homepage
Step 3: Find the Rajasthan Board 10th results 2026 link
Step 4: Follow the link to land on the RBSE 10th results 2026 page
Step 5: Fill in the login credentials such as roll number, registration number and others
Step 6: Submit the mandatory fields
Step 7: The RBSE 10th results 2026 will be available on the screen
Step 8: Download and keep the hard copy of results for future need
RBSE 10th results 2026 name-wise
Students and parents have started searching for the Rajasthan Board Class 10 results for 2026 based on their names. It should be noted that there is no option to access the RBSE 10th results by name on the official website. Students can access the Rajasthan Class 10 results by name on private portals; however, only the results available on the RBSE portal are considered official.