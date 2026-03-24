RBSE 10th, 8th, 5th results 2026 declared; direct link to check scores

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer, declared the Rajasthan Board results 2026 for 10th, 8th and 5th at 1 pm on its official website. The result links were activated on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, enabling students to check and download their scorecards.

The RBSE results 2026 were announced by Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar along with the Additional Chief Secretary, School Education & Language Department and Panchayati Raj, as per the official schedule released earlier.

The RBSE 2026 results showcased strong pass rates across all levels, with Class 5 at 97.75%, Class 8 at 97.01%, and Class 10 at 94.23%. In Class 10, girls outperformed boys with a pass rate of 94.23%, while students in Classes 5 and 8 also maintained impressive performance overall.

RBSE 10th, 8th, 5th results 2026 link

Students who appeared for the examinations were able to access their results using valid login credentials, including roll number and registration details. The results were also made available on rajresults.nic.in and DigiLocker for easier access.

In addition to online platforms, students were able to check their RBSE 10th results 2026 via SMS by sending “RJ10” to 5676750 from their registered mobile numbers.

This year, over 12 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Board examinations. The Class 5 exams were conducted between February 20 and March 6, 2026, while the Class 8 exams were held from February 19 to March 4, 2026.

Students were required to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks to qualify in the examination. Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on their scorecards and retain a copy for future reference.