SBI Report: RBI likely to keep repo rate unchanged

New Delhi: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India is likely to maintain a status quo on the repo rate in its policy announcement scheduled for Friday, amid continued global economic uncertainty, pressure on government bond yields and volatility in the domestic currency, according to a report by State Bank of India.



The report stated that, despite earlier policy-rate easing, the central bank will hold rates this time, as several macroeconomic and global factors continue to pose challenges.



It noted that government bond yields have shown persistent hardening in recent periods, even after policy rate easing.