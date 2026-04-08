RBI eases banking rules to spur MSME lending and market liquidity

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday announced a set of measures aimed at simplifying regulations for banks, improving access to finance for small businesses, and enhancing liquidity in financial markets.

In its official statement, the central bank outlined steps to reduce compliance burden for banks while strengthening the overall financial system.



It stated, "Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies... This Statement sets out various developmental and regulatory policy measures relating to Regulations; Supervision; Payment Systems; and Financial Markets".



On the regulatory front, the RBI proposed to ease norms related to capital adequacy by removing certain conditions for including quarterly profits in the Capital to Risk-weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) calculation. This move is expected to provide greater flexibility to banks in managing their capital.

CRAR is a measure of a bank's financial strength. It shows how much capital a bank has compared to the risks it is taking (like loans). It tells whether a bank has enough buffer to absorb losses if borrowers don't repay.