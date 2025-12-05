RBI policy rate cut lifts markets; Sensex, Nifty rebound on Friday

Mumbai: The Indian stock market on Friday ended higher after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 per cent, as the MPC's outcome served as the key catalyst for the market's rebound.



At the close of trading today, the BSE Sensex ended at 85,712.37, up 447.05 points or 0.52 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 stood at 26,186.45, up 152.7 points or 0.59 per cent.



Broader markets were mixed, with the Nifty Midcap100 up 0.5 per cent while the Smallcap100 index slipped 0.6 per cent, indicating selective participation.