RBI plan for BRICS digital currencies could ease cross-border payments

The RBI’s proposal gives due attention to interoperability of the Digital Rupee (e-₹) with its CBDCs. Instead of promoting the creation of a single shared supernational currency, this approach aims to interconnect the existing national currencies, such as India’s e-Rupee and Brazil’s Drex. The objective is to facilitate faster, smoother cross-border payments for trade, tourism, and financial transactions using CBDCs issued by member nations without compromising on national monetary sovereignty. Instead of relying on traditional systems like SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) or similar networks, a digital currency would enable direct settlement between national digital currencies. The primary reason the RBI is pursuing this proposal is the collective desire to reduce dependence on the US dollar. For decades, the dollar has been the world’s primary reserve currency and the main element of international trade, the article states.