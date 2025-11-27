RBI forecasts on growth, inflation based on robust data: Deputy Governor

GST data will be explored for corroborating the frame of private corporations and the regional allocation of GVA across industries. GVA estimates of the unincorporated sector will be compiled using industry-wise productivity information from the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) and corresponding workforce estimates from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS). In view of the availability of annual results from these surveys, estimates will be generated annually for the unincorporated sector in the new series, as opposed to the indicator-based extrapolation approach followed in the existing series.