RBI announces Rs 30,000 crore G-Sec underwriting auction, releases OMO purchase results

Separately, the central bank also announced the cut-off yields and prices for the Open Market Operation purchase of Government of India securities conducted on December 18, with an aggregate notified amount of Rs 50,000 crore. No security-wise amount was pre-notified for the operation.

The operation covered seven government securities maturing between 2029 and 2054, with no security-wise notified amount specified. The securities included 6.75 per cent GS 2029, 6.10 per cent GS 2031, 6.54 per cent GS 2032, 7.18 per cent GS 2033, 6.33 per cent GS 2035, 7.23 per cent GS 2039 and 7.09 per cent GS 2054.



The highest acceptance was for the 6.54 per cent Government Security maturing in 2032, amounting to Rs17,519 crore, followed by Rs11,801 crore for the 7.18 per cent GS 2033 and Rs9,494 crore for the 6.33 per cent GS 2035. The RBI also accepted Rs6,272 crore for the 6.10 per cent GS 2031, Rs2,744 crore for the 7.09 per cent GS 2054, Rs1,764 crore for the 6.75 per cent GS 2029 and Rs406 crore for the 7.23 per cent GS 2039.

The cut-off yields ranged from 6.1537 per cent for the 2029 security to 7.2983 per cent for the 2054 security, while cut-off prices ranged between Rs97.50 and Rs103.32. The central bank stated that detailed results of the OMO purchase will be issued shortly.