NSG Calendar 2026 Edition highlights 'raw action, elite precision'

The 10th edition of the NSG Calendar, created by trailblazing visual storytellers Pravin Talan & Rupali Talan, was released online yesterday by the Director General, National Security Guard, and has already begun circulating rapidly across WhatsApp groups and digital platforms nationwide-once again fast approaching viral status, as with previous editions.



In a world cluttered by AI-generated imagery, this calendar stands apart-because nothing replaces raw action and real grit.



What began in 2016 as a deeply personal tribute has, over a decade, evolved into one of India's most recognisable and trend-setting visual properties, with a strong cult following, particularly among the youth. The NSG Calendar has consistently redefined how India's elite counter-terror force is visually represented-combining authenticity, cinematic intensity, and operational realism.



The project was shaped by the lived experience of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks-when counter-terror operations unfolded in the heart of the city, not at distant borders-leaving a lasting imprint on a generation that witnessed courage in real time.



The 2026 edition features 16 carefully curated images, each documenting a distinct operational capability of the National Security Guard. Together, the images present a rare, comprehensive visual overview of the force's multi-domain readiness-ranging from heliborne aerial insertions, high-rise vertical assaults, metro and mass-transit interventions, to women commandos in frontline combat roles, K9-led building interventions, precision bomb disposal operations, and sniper overwatch.



The calendar also highlights the NSG's expanding maritime and inland waterway counter hijack capabilities, including combat diving operations, sea-based rapid response, and vessel intervention scenarios, alongside post-assault clearance operations and close-protection evacuations using ballistic shield formations-each image reflecting discipline, preparedness, and the ability to operate decisively across land, air, and water.



Released annually in mid-January, the NSG Calendar aligns organically with the Republic Day period-when national focus turns toward the armed forces and internal security institutions that safeguard the Republic.

Speaking on the evolution of the force, the Director General, NSG, noted that since its establishment in 1984, the organisation has evolved into a technologically advanced and highly adaptive counter-terror unit, integrating personnel from the Army, Police, and CAPFs, while continuously enhancing its capabilities to address emerging threat environments, including inland water operations.



"This calendar was never about spectacle," said Pravin Talan. "It began as a tribute-born from lived experience-and grew into a responsibility. If imagery shapes perception, then India's elite forces deserve to be seen with the same honesty, intensity, and respect with which they operate every day."



Conceived as a tribute rather than a commercial exercise, the calendar emerged from a simple belief: in a digital age where imagery shapes perception, India's elite forces deserve representation that reflects their true capability and resolve.



Over nearly two decades, the award-winning duo has created calendars, cinematic short documentaries, and coffee table books documenting a wide cross-section of India's defence and CAPF ecosystem, including organisations such as CRPF, CoBRA, CISF, and multiple State Police forces. Their work has been featured globally and recognised with numerous awards.



Beyond defence-focused visual storytelling, Pravin Talan and Rupali Talan continue to expand into cinematic films, documentaries, and new-age vertical storytelling. Their recent vertical series Naina: The Hunt, currently streaming on Amazon MX Player (MX Fatafat), has drawn attention for setting new benchmarks in high-intensity digital-first storytelling. Rupali Talan is also set to launch her podcast Magic Moments with Rupali, featuring candid conversations with leading actors and sportspersons including Jaideep Ahlawat, Kavita Kaushik, and Sangram Singh.



As the 10th edition of the NSG Calendar travels rapidly across screens and conversations nationwide, it stands as a milestone--a decade-long visual commitment to honouring India's elite forces through authentic access, cinematic discipline, and unwavering respect.

