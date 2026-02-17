Ratna Bhandar inventory to begin soon, says Odisha government

BHUBANESWAR: After the nudge by the Orissa High Court, the state government is set to begin the long-pending inventory and verification of ornaments and precious stones stored in the Ratna Bhandar, the treasury of the Jagannath temple, Puri, soon.
The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan here on Monday.
The meeting reviewed the standard operating procedure (SOP) prepared for the counting and verification process prepared by the Shree Jagannath Temple Management Committee and discussed security, documentation and transparency measures.
Chief administrator of the temple Arabinda Padhee made a detailed presentation before the chief minister outlining the preparedness for the inventory. He informed that all preliminary processes have been completed. The repair and conservation of both the outer and inner Ratna Bhandar have been completed by the Archaeological Survey of India over a period of 95 days involving 333 hours of work.
With restoration work now complete, they are fully prepared to begin the inventory exercise once the SOP receives formal government approval, he said.
The last comprehensive inventory of the temple treasury was conducted in 1978. During the forthcoming exercise, the ornaments and valuables will be physically verified and matched with the 1978 inventory records before a final update list is prepared. The entire process will be carried out under tight security and with an emphasis on transparency, officials said.
In a significant departure from past practice, the government has decided to undertake detailed photography of all ornaments and prepare a digital catalogue to ensure proper documentation and future reference.
The meeting also reviewed preparations for this year’s Rath Yatra. In view the substantial requirement of specific timber varieties, including phassi and sandalwood, for the construction of the chariots, the chief minister directed officials to prepare a proposal under forest development schemes for systematic plantation of these species to meet future needs.
Among those present at the meeting were Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, CM’s adviser Prakash Mishra and chief secretary Anu Garg.
Earlier in the day, Harichandan held a preparatory meeting at his official residence to discuss legal and procedural safeguards related to the inventory process. The meeting was attended by Justice Biswanath Rath, Padhee and Puri collector Divyajyoti Parida.
Addressing reporters after the meeting, Harichandan said the exercise would be conducted strictly in accordance with the Shree Jagannath Temple Act and the approved SOP, ensuring that traditional customs are respected while maintaining administrative accountability.
“This is not merely an administrative exercise but a matter of faith for millions of devotees. The government is committed to ensuring complete transparency, accuracy and security during the counting and verification of the Ratna Bhandar assets,” he said.