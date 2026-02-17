Ratna Bhandar inventory to begin soon, says Odisha government

BHUBANESWAR: After the nudge by the Orissa High Court, the state government is set to begin the long-pending inventory and verification of ornaments and precious stones stored in the Ratna Bhandar, the treasury of the Jagannath temple, Puri, soon.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan here on Monday.

The meeting reviewed the standard operating procedure (SOP) prepared for the counting and verification process prepared by the Shree Jagannath Temple Management Committee and discussed security, documentation and transparency measures.