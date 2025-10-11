Rat fever outbreak hits engineering college in Tamil Nadu

Eight students at a private engineering college near Tirunelveli have been diagnosed with leptospirosis, commonly known as rat fever, due to contaminated water and unhygienic conditions in the hostel and canteen. The outbreak prompted swift action from health authorities, reported The New Indian Express.

Inspection and suspension of operations

District health and food safety officials conducted an inspection on Thursday, October 9, ordering the college to suspend operations until further notice. The probe began after a student from Uvari tested positive following hospitalisation in Nagercoil. A medical team led by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Vijayachandran examined the hostel, identifying seven more students with symptoms; all tested positive and were isolated.

Findings on hygiene violations

Sources from the health department revealed severe lapses, stating, “During inspection, we found untreated water being used for drinking and cooking, unhygienic toilets, etc. Hence, Vijayachandran directed the management to close the institution temporarily and carry out complete sanitation and disinfection work.”

Food safety officials, led by Dr Pushparaj, found insects and cats in the kitchen, fungal idli batter, decayed vegetables, raw ingredients on the floor, and black-stained walls.

The FSSAI licence for the mess was suspended, with directives to provide safe water, clean tanks, and renovate the kitchen before reopening.

Most affected students have recovered and returned home. Health camps are underway for over 1,000 students and staff to prevent further cases.