Rat curry in an 11th-century text? OLF panel digs into India’s food stories

At the Odisha Literary Festival 2026, a panel titled Food Stories: What We Eat is Who We Are turned everyday dishes into gateways to migration, memory, identity and even centuries-old culinary surprises.

Food writer and founder of The House of Zaikanama, Aali Kumar began by pointing out how certain dishes instantly evoke places. Vada pav brings Mumbai to mind, butter chicken Delhi and pakhala Odisha.

But she argued that food tells a much deeper story. “We are also what we don’t eat,” she said, noting that food choices are shaped by family traditions, social practices, travel and inherited habits.

RAT curry....?

One of the most curious moments came when Aali Kumar referred to Manasollasa (also known as the Abhilashitartha Chintamani), an 11th-century text often described as one of India’s early works containing detailed recipes.

“It has a legit rat recipe in it — rat curry,” she said, using the example to show how dramatically tastes and food cultures can change over centuries.

“Our present palate as we understand it is probably just 300 years old,” Kumar added, arguing that every plate can carry traces of migration, displacement, imperialism and conflict.