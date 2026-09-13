Rashtriya Raksha University completes BRICS AML/CFT training programme

New Delhi: Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), an Institution of National Importance, on Sunday hosted the valedictory ceremony marking the successful conclusion of the five-day BRICS Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) training programme on emerging risks, FATF methodologies, and BRICS best practices.



According to the Ministry of Home Affairs press release, the international capacity-building initiative brought together delegates and experts at RRU’s Lavad campus to strengthen cross-border financial security and compliance frameworks.



Bimal N. Patel, Vice-Chancellor, RRU, delivered the Welcome Address, while Suhel Ajaz Khan, Additional Secretary, Counter-Terrorism Division, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, and Her Excellency Lalatiana Accouche, High Commissioner of the Republic of Seychelles to India, addressed the gathering as Guest of Honour and Chief Guest, respectively.