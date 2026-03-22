Security training gets boost as RRU, SSB Academy sign MoU

New Delhi: Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Academy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today, to strengthen national security training and introduce academic accreditation for specialised courses conducted by the border guarding force, according to an official press release issued by the Union Home Ministry.



The MoU was signed at the SSB headquarters in Delhi in the presence of senior officials, including RRU Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Kalpesh H Wandra, Dean of Affiliation and Accreditation Avinash Kharel, and SSB Director General Sanjay Singhal.



As per the release, this strategic partnership establishes a formal framework where RRU, an Institution of National Importance, will provide academic accreditation for various training programs conducted at the SSB Academy. Under the terms of the agreement, both institutions have committed to a comprehensive exchange of resources, including faculty expertise, pedagogical tools, and specialised training facilities. This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between academic research in national security and the practical, on-ground requirements of border guarding forces.