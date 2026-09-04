Rashtriya Raksha University opens five-day BRICS training drive on financial crimes and terror financing

Gandhinagar, Sep 4 (IANS): Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Gandhinagar will host a five-day BRICS capacity-building programme on combating money laundering and terrorist financing from September 7 to 11, bringing together policymakers, financial intelligence and supervisory authorities, law-enforcement and prosecution agencies from BRICS member states.
The programme, titled 'Emerging Risks, FATF Methodologies & BRICS Best Practices', is being organised by RRU, an 'Institution of National Importance' under the Ministry of Home Affairs, in collaboration with the FATF Cell of the Department of Revenue in Ministry of Finance.
It is being convened as part of India’s BRICS Chairship 2026. The training programme will focus on anti-money laundering (AML) and countering the financing of terrorism (CFT), with discussions centred on emerging financial crime risks, evolving international standards and institutional responses.
It will also examine the challenges posed by increasing use of technology, increasingly complex financial networks and the cross-border nature of illicit financial flows.
Participants will take part in expert-led sessions, country presentations and interactive discussions on FATF methodologies and practical approaches to strengthening national AML/CFT frameworks.
The programme will also emphasise peer learning, operational knowledge-sharing and the development of professional networks among institutions in BRICS countries.
RRU said the programme is intended to strengthen institutional cooperation and technical capacity to prevent, detect and investigate financial crime, particularly as illicit financial flows increasingly operate across jurisdictions.
The initiative comes as India prepares to host the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi from September 11 to 13.
Recent reporting on India’s 2026 BRICS chairship has highlighted its focus on practical cooperation in areas including innovation, resilient supply chains and other development-oriented priorities.
RRU has increasingly used its security education and training infrastructure for international capacity-building. The university said it has organised 61 specialised training programmes involving more than 2,000 participants from 85 countries.
The institution has also conducted international programmes covering areas such as financial crime, cybersecurity, policing, forensics and other security-related fields.
A recent government release said RRU had trained more than 2,000 law-enforcement officials from 84 partner countries through international capacity-building initiatives.
The university described itself as an integrated national security education, research and training ecosystem with a multidisciplinary approach to contemporary security challenges.
Its international programmes have included training on combating financial crimes and money laundering, including programmes conducted under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation framework.
RRU’s role in financial and economic security has also expanded through specialised academic programmes.
In August, the university launched the second cohort of its Master’s in Financial and Economic Security programme in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, aimed at developing professional capabilities to address increasingly sophisticated financial and economic crimes.
The university quoted the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her address at RRU’s fourth convocation, as saying that the institution “fills a critical niche by professionally training and certifying stakeholders across internal security, national security, and economic security through domain experts”.
The inaugural session of the BRICS training programme will begin at 9:30 a.m. on September 7 at the RRU campus in Gandhinagar.
The programme is expected to run through September 11 and will form part of India’s wider BRICS Chairship efforts to promote technical cooperation and institutional linkages among participating countries on financial crime and related security challenges.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.