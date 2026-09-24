Study links rare infections during pregnancy to elevated autism risk

Stockholm: A major Swedish study of 3.7 million people has found that rare TORCH infections passed from a pregnant woman to the fetus are linked to much higher risks of autism and intellectual disability later in life.

According to the study on the website ScienceDaily, Children with a congenital TORCH infection were about three times more likely to be diagnosed with autism, more than seven times more likely to have an intellectual disability, and up to 30 times more likely to have severe to profound intellectual disability.



Rare infections that can pass from a pregnant woman to a developing fetus are associated with higher risks of autism and intellectual disability later in childhood, according to a large study from Karolinska Institutet published in JAMA Pediatrics.

"It is important to emphasise that it is unusual for these infections to be transmitted from mother to child. They account for a very small proportion of all cases of autism in the population, but for those children who are actually affected, we see a clearly elevated risk of both autism and intellectual disability," says Reneé Gardner, a researcher at the Department of Global Public Health at Karolinska Institutet, who contributed to the study, as quoted by ScienceDaily.



The research focused on a group known as TORCH infections. This category includes, among others, cytomegalovirus, rubella, toxoplasmosis, and herpesvirus. While most common infections do not directly reach a developing fetus, these pathogens can sometimes cross the placenta and cause a congenital infection.