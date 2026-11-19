Bengaluru, Nov 19 (PTI): It is rare to find a musician proficient in both Hindustani and Carnatic traditions, rarer to find one who can create a jugalbandi between the two.

Sakuntala Narasimhan was that artiste, melding both in an extraordinary though relatively unsung music career. The vocalist, who would switch between the two classical forms in the middle of a performance, creating the rare feat of self-jugalbandi, died at a care home here on Wednesday due to age-related ailments. She was 86.