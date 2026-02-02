Rare earth corridor, ISM 2.0 to spur growth, employment

Bhubaneswar: Odisha expects a major share in the centre's proposal for setting up rare earth corridors in four coastal states to promote mining, processing, research and manufacturing.

As announced by Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the corridors will be established in Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The proposed corridor is aimed at building an end-to-end domestic value chain for critical minerals at a time when global supply is heavily concentrated in a few countries.

Odisha occupies a strategic position in India's rare earth landscape with rare earth-bearing minerals, particularly monazite, which is a key source of light rare earth elements such as cerium, lanthanum, neodymium and praseodymium, apart from thorium.