Rare centuries-old Quran manuscripts on display at Delhi's Jamia University till March 18
New Delhi: An exhibition showcasing 35 rare and scientifically preserved Quran manuscripts, dating from the 15th century to the early 20th century, was inaugurated at the Dr Zakir Husain Library of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI).
Titled 'The Holy Quran', the exhibition celebrates the intellectual, artistic and spiritual heritage associated with the sacred text, university officials said.
A series of curated posters illustrating the evolution of Quranic calligraphy from the 7th to the 14th century is also on display, offering visitors a comprehensive visual insight into the historical development of Quranic script styles.
Further, the exhibition features printed editions of the Holy Quran in several Indian languages, including Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Urdu, Tamil, and Bengali.
Officials said that the highlight of the event was the release of the Catalogue of Quran Manuscripts and Rare Printed Editions preserved in Dr Zakir Husain Library.
"It includes 71 Quran manuscripts, including translations and commentaries; one Braille Quran; one lithograph manuscript inscribed on cloth; and 37 rare printed editions of the Holy Quran, along with the launch of a web-based interactive catalogue," they added.
On view till March 18, the exhibition also features several international translations of the Quran in languages such as Chinese, German, Turkish, English, Spanish, Burmese, and Persian.
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