Raptee.HV partners with Rajalakshmi Engineering College to launch EV Centre of Excellence

Raptee.HV has launched a Centre of Excellence for electric mobility at Rajalakshmi Engineering College (REC), Chennai, creating a new industry-academia platform aimed at giving engineering students practical exposure to electric vehicle technologies.

The facility was inaugurated on World EV Day by Abhay Meganathan S, Vice Chairman of Rajalakshmi Engineering College. Spread across 3,000 square feet, the centre is among the first initiatives under Raptee.HV Academy, the company's programme focused on bringing practical EV engineering and industry exposure to educational institutions.

The launch was accompanied by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Raptee.HV and REC, formalising their long-term collaboration in electric mobility. The partnership is expected to facilitate industrial training, campus and site visits, expert-led sessions, internships, industry-focused courses and joint research initiatives.

The HV Lab, established with an investment of ₹50 lakh, is designed to give students access to equipment and systems that go beyond conventional classroom instruction. It includes a Raptee.HV T30 electric motorcycle, key EV components, an exposed motorcycle platform incorporating digital twin technology, interactive learning resources and areas dedicated to experimentation and prototyping.

Students pursuing Electrical, Electronics and Automotive Engineering will be able to work directly with technologies used across electric mobility, including battery packs, electric motors, power electronics, charging systems, vehicle communication networks and real-time diagnostic tools.

The centre is intended to encourage students to apply classroom concepts to practical engineering problems through experimentation, prototyping and project-based learning. The collaboration will also provide opportunities for faculty development, industry-linked projects, collaborative research and intellectual property development, creating avenues for both students and academics to work on challenges emerging in the EV sector.