SSLC results: Ranipet ranks last in State, Tirupattur tops north TN

Vellore: Similar to the class 12 results, Tirupattur performed better among the four north Tamil Nadu districts in the SSLC class 10 results announced on Wednesday, with a pass percentage of 93.52%. This is slightly better than the district's 92.86% pass percentage in 2025 and it has improved its ranking from 29th in 2025 to 25th in 2026. Ranipet performed the worst among the four districts, ranking 38th, the last position.
In Tirupattur, out of the 16,087 students who wrote the exam, 15,044 cleared which includes 7,920 boys and 7,754 girls.Improving its performance from last year (pass percentage of 85.44%), Vellore, ranking 32nd, secured a pass percentage of 92.03% and came second among four north districts. Of the 18,150 students who wrote the exam, 16,704 passed, including 7,925 boys and 8,779 girls.
Obtaining the 34th rank, Tiruvannamalai secured a pass percentage of 90.46% this year, dropping from last year's 93.1%. Out of the 30,265 students who appeared, 27,377 passed, which includes 13,513 boys and 13,864 girls.
Among the four districts, Ranipet performed the worst, securing an 86.58% pass percentage. This is much less than the 91.3% that the district secured in 2025. Out of the 14,756 students, 12,776 cleared, including 5,989 boys and 6,787 girls. In the Class 12 results too, Ranipet secured the lowest pass percentage among the four north districts.
Girls outdo boys
In all four districts, girls outperformed boys in the pass percentage. In Tirupattur, 96.02% of girls cleared the exam compared to 90.99% of boys; in Vellore, 95.44% girls passed against 88.53% boys; in Tiruvannamalai, the pass percentage stood at 94.41% for girls and 86.73% for boys; and in Ranipet, 92.34% girls passed compared to 80.87% boys.