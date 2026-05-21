SSLC results: Ranipet ranks last in State, Tirupattur tops north TN

Vellore: Similar to the class 12 results, Tirupattur performed better among the four north Tamil Nadu districts in the SSLC class 10 results announced on Wednesday, with a pass percentage of 93.52%. This is slightly better than the district's 92.86% pass percentage in 2025 and it has improved its ranking from 29th in 2025 to 25th in 2026. Ranipet performed the worst among the four districts, ranking 38th, the last position.