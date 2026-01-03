Rani Velu Nachiyar’s courage inspires generations: Rahul Gandhi

Born on January 3, 1730, in Ramanathapuram, she was the only child of Raja Chellamuthu Vijayaragunatha Sethupathy of the Ramnad kingdom and his wife, Rani Sakandhimuthal. As there was no male heir, Velu Nachiyar was raised like a prince and was given rigorous training in warfare and administration. She was trained in handling various weapons, horse riding, archery, and traditional martial arts such as Silambam and Valari.