Rani Mukerji to receive honorary doctorate from Australia's La Trobe University

Mumbai: Actor Rani Mukerji will be conferred an Honorary Doctor of Letters by Australia's La Trobe University in recognition of her contribution to Indian cinema and humanitarian work, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) announced on Wednesday.
The honorary degree will be presented at a special ceremony on August 14 at Federation Square in Melbourne during the 2026 edition of the festival, which runs from August 13 to 23.
Mukerji, whose career spans nearly three decades, is known for films such as "Black", "No One Killed Jessica", "Hichki", the "Mardaani" franchise and "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway".
In a statement, the festival said the recognition also acknowledges her support for causes related to women, children and marginalised communities.
"I am deeply humbled to receive this Honorary Doctor of Letters from La Trobe University. Cinema has been my greatest teacher in my life's journey and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire empathy, spark conversations and bring about positive change," Mukerji said.
"To receive this honour during the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, which has consistently celebrated Indian cinema on a global stage, makes it even more special... I dedicate this special honour from Australia and IFFM to my motherland India and to everyone around the world whose love has empowered me to be an actor and made me live such a full life," she added.
La Trobe University Chancellor John Brumby said Mukerji's work had gone beyond entertainment.
"Rani Mukerji's remarkable body of work has transcended entertainment to spark important conversations around social justice, equality and inclusion. Her enduring impact on cinema, coupled with her unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes, makes her an exceptional recipient of this honorary doctorate," Brumby said.
IFFM festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange described Mukerji as "one of the finest actors of her generation".
"The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has always celebrated artists whose work has shaped Indian cinema and inspired audiences across the world. We are honoured that this recognition from La Trobe University will be presented during IFFM," Lange said.
The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is one of the largest celebrations of Indian cinema outside the country, showcasing films, premieres and conversations with leading filmmakers and actors while promoting cultural ties between India and Australia.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.