Ranchi students demand CBI probe into recruitment exam irregularities

Ranchi: The student agitation in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations entered its 20th consecutive day on Wednesday, with discussions between the protesters and the Jharkhand government failing to resolve the standoff.

The protests have continued despite an Assembly gherao, police action and multiple rounds of talks. Students are primarily demanding the cancellation of the 2024 JSSC-CGL examination and a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in various examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

The students want the 2024 JSSC-CGL examination cancelled, even though more than 2,000 candidates selected through it have already been appointed and are working in different government departments.