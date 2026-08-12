Ranchi students demand CBI probe into recruitment exam irregularities

Ranchi: The student agitation in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations entered its 20th consecutive day on Wednesday, with discussions between the protesters and the Jharkhand government failing to resolve the standoff.
The protests have continued despite an Assembly gherao, police action and multiple rounds of talks. Students are primarily demanding the cancellation of the 2024 JSSC-CGL examination and a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in various examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
The students want the 2024 JSSC-CGL examination cancelled, even though more than 2,000 candidates selected through it have already been appointed and are working in different government departments.
The state government has opposed cancellation, arguing that the allegations have already been examined and that the recruitment process moved ahead following judicial proceedings in the Jharkhand High Court and Supreme Court. The state CID is also investigating complaints related to the examination.
Student organisations, however, have questioned the credibility of the CID investigation. They allege that the agency failed to place adequate evidence of the alleged irregularities before the courts, allowing the recruitment process to continue.
The protesters have also pointed to the arrest of Abhay Tiwari, who was associated with examination outsourcing agency TDAPL. They claim Tiwari worked as a marketing manager with the agency before being selected as a Block Supply Officer through the same examination, and argue that this raises concerns over the fairness of the recruitment process.
However, an arrest alone does not establish large-scale examination malpractice or provide automatic grounds for cancellation. The matter will ultimately depend on the findings of the investigation and ongoing legal proceedings.
The students' second demand is a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in all disputed JPSC and JSSC examinations. The government has instead proposed a high-level committee headed by a retired judge to examine the allegations.
Student leaders have rejected the proposal, saying they have lost confidence in state-level investigations and want an independent central agency to conduct the probe. For the protesters, they argue, a CBI investigation is essential to rebuild trust in the state's recruitment examination system.
This report is based on inputs from IANS, with additional reporting and background by the EdexLive Desk.