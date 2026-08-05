Ranchi: JMM supports exam irregularity protest, panel soon



Mahato said Wangchuk had assured continued support for the students' protest in Jharkhand, following which he agreed to consume water and salt.



He began his indefinite hunger strike on Sunday night at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, where students have been protesting over alleged irregularities in several recruitment examinations.

While speaking to Wangchuk, Mahato said, "I don't want to break my fast. People have been deeply troubled by the situation for the past 26 years. Jobs are being sold off; every exam paper is getting leaked, but I will certainly consider what you have said. You will have to make us a promise: we will take water only after you commit that, until we succeed, we will have your cooperation and support. We will consume water only after you make this commitment."

"With one condition, I have accepted water from Sonam sir. The condition is that, just as you physically participated in the students' protest at Jantar Mantar and made the movement of students across India successful while on a hunger strike, in the same way, for justice for all the students of Jharkhand, we will expect the same support from you until this movement is successful. And we should get your support. Sonam Wangchuk sir has accepted this condition, that until the students of Jharkhand get justice, until this protest is successful, Sonam Wangchuk sir will stay with us, always stay in touch, and also be on video calls. And from today onwards, I will consume water and salt, but I will not consume food until the Jharkhand government listens to our demands," he further said.



The protesters demand the cancellation of the Preliminary Test (PT) for the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services Examination and a review of examinations conducted through TDPL agencies.