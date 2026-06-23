Ranchi student scores 100% in CBSE Class 12 after re-evaluation

Ranchi (PTI): Ranchi girl Avni Kejriwal on Monday claimed that she scored 100 per cent in the commerce stream of CBSE's Class-12 examination after a re-evaluation, making her a national topper.
Avni managed to obtain 500 out of 500 marks in all five subjects of the stream.
"When my results were out on May 13, I got 95.2 per cent marks in aggregate. My family members were satisfied with the marks, but I was not," she told reporters.
"I was waiting for the re-evaluation page on the CBSE website to open, and then I applied. After the re-evaluation, I got 500 marks out of 500. I am delighted over the result," Avni said.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.