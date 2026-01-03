Ramnath Goenka Sahithya Samman 2025: Winners speak

Lifetime Achievement

One of India’s most revered literary figures, Chandrashekhara Kambara, was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Ramnath Goenka Sahithya Samman.

The Kannada writer, playwright, folklorist and theatre activist received a trophy and a citation carrying a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh.

The occasion also marked Kambara’s 89th birthday, which he celebrated by cutting a cake in the presence of TNIE Editor Santwana Bhattacharya and his elder daughter, Dr Jayashree C Kambara.

His body of work, primarily in Kannada, draws from folklore, performance traditions and cultural memory.

It has enriched literature and continues to inspire readers. His works have shared the collective cultural imagination of the nation.