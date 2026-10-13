Ramkrishna CARE Cancer Institute lights up in pink for breast cancer awareness

Ramkrishna CARE Cancer Institute in Raipur has illuminated its premises in pink to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, drawing attention to the importance of breast health, early detection and timely medical intervention.

The initiative aims to encourage women to prioritise their health, recognise unusual changes and seek medical advice without delay. It also seeks to promote open conversations about breast cancer within families and communities, helping address hesitation and stigma associated with the disease.