Ramkrishna CARE Cancer Institute lights up in pink for breast cancer awareness

Ramkrishna CARE Cancer Institute in Raipur has illuminated its premises in pink to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, drawing attention to the importance of breast health, early detection and timely medical intervention.
The initiative aims to encourage women to prioritise their health, recognise unusual changes and seek medical advice without delay. It also seeks to promote open conversations about breast cancer within families and communities, helping address hesitation and stigma associated with the disease.
The pink illumination symbolises hope and solidarity with women undergoing breast cancer treatment, survivors and their families. The initiative also highlights the importance of awareness and timely diagnosis in improving treatment outcomes.
Dr Mou Roy, senior surgical oncologist and clinical director of surgical oncology at the institute, emphasised the need for women to pay attention to changes in their breasts and consult medical professionals when they notice anything unusual. She highlighted the role of open discussions and timely medical evaluation in helping patients access appropriate care.
Dr Ravi Jaiswal, senior medical oncologist and head of medical oncology, pointed to developments in breast cancer treatment, including targeted therapies, immunotherapy and personalised treatment approaches. These advances have expanded the treatment options available to patients, while early diagnosis remains an important factor in treatment planning.
Dr Gourav Gupta, senior radiation oncologist and head of radiation oncology, highlighted advances in radiation therapy that allow doctors to target affected areas more precisely while limiting exposure to surrounding healthy tissues. He also noted that the institute uses the Active Breath Coordinator (ABC) technique for patients with left-sided breast cancer to help reduce radiation exposure to the heart during treatment.
Ramkrishna CARE Cancer Institute provides multidisciplinary cancer care through specialists in surgical oncology, medical oncology, radiation oncology and nuclear medicine. The team includes Dr Mou Roy, Dr Ravi Jaiswal, Dr Gourav Gupta, Dr Naveen Jain, senior surgical oncologist, and Dr Neeru Kerketta, senior consultant in nuclear medicine.
The institute said the initiative aims to extend breast cancer awareness beyond hospitals and consultation rooms to homes, workplaces and communities. It reinforces the importance of breast health awareness, appropriate screening and timely medical evaluation so that women can seek care when needed.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month, observed every October, provides an opportunity to share information about the disease, encourage conversations about breast health and highlight the importance of access to diagnosis and treatment.