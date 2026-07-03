Ramakrishna Mission to set up two higher education institutes in Arunachal: Khandu

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said the Ramakrishna Mission will soon establish two institutes of higher education in the state to expand access to quality higher education and promote value-based learning.
The institutes will be set up at Aalo in West Siang district and at Narottam Nagar in Tirap district.
In a post on X after meeting a delegation of
the Ramakrishna Mission, Khandu said the proposed institutions would mark a major step towards strengthening the state's higher education sector.
"We had a fruitful discussion with a delegation from the Ramakrishna Mission led by Revered Swami Bodhasarananda Ji. The meeting focused on the establishment of Institutes of Higher Education at Aalo and Narottam Nagar, which will mark a significant step towards expanding quality higher education opportunities in Arunachal Pradesh," he said in the post.
Swami Bodhasarananda is the assistant general secretary of the Ramakrishna Mission.
Khandu said the Mission has earned immense respect for its decades-long contribution to education and social service in Arunachal Pradesh, and expressed confidence that the new institutions would further enhance the state's academic landscape.
He said that the state government remains committed to strengthening educational infrastructure and partnering with reputed institutions to create better opportunities for students.
Khandu added that the proposed institutes would help nurture skilled and socially responsible young citizens while providing quality higher education within the state.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.