NCERT’s Class IX Social Science book traces roots of Indian governance



The book also cites several phrases drawn from traditional texts, including India’s national motto Satyameva Jayate', from the ‘Mundaka Upanishad’, and the Supreme Court’s motto, ‘Yato Dharmas Tato Jayah’ from the Mahabharata.

“Since Independence, Indian institutions have continued to draw upon traditional ideas and values of governance and have adapted them to the needs of a modern democracy. For example, the British 'Order

Understanding Society: of the Star of India' used the phrase, 'Heaven's Light, Our Guide' as its motto but after Independence, we have adopted the motto ' Satyame Jayate ' from Mundaka Upanishad,” the section reads.

“The motto of the Supreme Court of India was chosen to be 'Yato Dharmastato Jayah'. This phrase is taken from the Mahabharata, and it means Where there is Dharma (righteous duty), there is victory. These changes are not just symbolic or superficial.

They signify the core values and ideals of our institutions, which have been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring good governance,” it further reads



The chapter also discusses the legacy of Sengol, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi placed in India's newly inaugurated Parliament building in 2023 and called a “cultural marker of rulership and good governance.”

The Sengol—a cultural marker of rulership and good governance was placed in India's newly inaugurated Parliament building in the year 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The tradition of using the Sengol as a mark of righteous governance began more than a thousand years ago during the reign of Chola dynasty,” the book reads.

“To mark the occasion of India's Independence, at the stroke of midnight on 15 August 1947, the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, received the Sengol from the Adheenam Saints (an old Shaivite tradition) of Tamil Nadu,” it adds.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.