Rajya Sabha adjourned after Opposition uproar over alleged police brutality on NEET leak protesters

New Delhi (PTI): Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for nearly an hour on Monday following an uproar after the opposition, led by the Congress, sought to raise the issue of alleged police brutality against students protesting the NEET paper leak in the national capital.
While Chairman C P Radhakrishnan disallowed a notice under Rule 267 seeking a discussion on the issue, Leader of the Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that police had used pellet guns against protesting students.
"It has never happened in history of India that boys were beaten... and they were gagged by pellets," Kharge said.
As members from both sides raised slogans, the chair adjourned the House till 12 noon.
Before adjourning the proceedings, Radhakrishnan referred to his earlier ruling that Rule 267 could only be invoked to discuss items already listed on the day's agenda, and only in the "rarest of rare" circumstances with the consensus of the House.
"I have to go by rules or break the rules, you tell me," he told Kharge.
Kharge responded that notices under Rule 267 had been admitted on important occasions in the past.
"Rarest of rare occasions, then only it is possible," Radhakrishnan said.
Kharge argued that the alleged police action against students qualified as such an occasion.
"Rarest of rare should be consensus of the whole House... it is not there, what can I do," the chairman said.
The exchanges escalated into a noisy protest, forcing the adjournment.
Earlier, when the House assembled for the day, listed official papers were laid on the table.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.