India, Greece Defence Chiefs to hold bilateral talks today

New Delhi: India and Greece are set to reaffirm their growing defence partnership as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh prepares to hold bilateral talks with Greek counterpart Nikolaos Georgios S. Dendias in New Delhi on Monday.



