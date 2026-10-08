Rajnath Singh calls for compulsory Vedic Mathematics in UP schools

What did Rajnath Singh say?

Singh said students should learn traditional knowledge alongside modern science and technology. “We need students who understand Sanskrit shlokas as well as computer code,” he said.

Recalling his tenure as Uttar Pradesh Education Minister in 1991, Singh said he had introduced Vedic Mathematics into the state's education system. “During my tenure as education minister, I also introduced Vedic Mathematics,” he said. He added that, as a student of Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry, he considered Vedic Mathematics “unparalleled”.

Singh also recalled a decision during his tenure to make a Sanskrit-based question paper compulsory, saying it was later repealed by another government. He described Sanskrit as a repository of India's knowledge tradition, with links to mathematics, medicine, philosophy and literature.

He also claimed that Vedic Mathematics is taught at the London School of Economics.