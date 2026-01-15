Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah extend heartfelt greetings to soldiers on 78th Army Day

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday extended their heartfelt greetings to the armed forces personnel on the occasion of Army Day, remembering their sacrifice and selfless service to the nation.



"On this auspicious occasion of Army Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the brave soldiers, officers, veterans, and their families of the Indian Army. This occasion provides us with a powerful opportunity to express our gratitude for their indomitable courage, valor, and selfless service in safeguarding the security and integrity of the nation," Rajnath Singh wrote in an official message.



He also paid homage to the soldiers and their families who sacrificed their lives in the service of the country.