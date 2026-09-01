Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2026: UG, PG semester results announced

The Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University (PRSU), Prayagraj has started declaring the Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2026 for various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) semester examinations. Students who participated in courses such as BA, B.Sc, B.Com, B.Ed, MA, M.Sc, M.Com, and other UG/PG programs can access their results online by visiting the university's official result portal. The online result serves as a provisional marksheet and can be used for admission, verification, or other academic purposes until the official marksheet is issued. Students are advised to collect their original marksheet from their respective colleges or departments after it is made available by the university.

How to download Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2025-2026?

Candidates can check their B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, M.Ed 2nd and 4th semester, M.A Painting 1st semester, and other exams results online at the official website of the university by following the steps mentioned below.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the university - prsuniv.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the “Result” section and click on it

Step 3: Select the type of exam and session.

Step 4: Check your course in the provided list.

Step 5: Select result type and provide the Roll Number, captcha and click on “Submit”

Step 6: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference

Details mentioned on the Rajju Bhaiya University Scorecard 2026

After downloading the result, students should verify the following information: