Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences to award degrees to 72,000 students

BENGALURU: As many as 72,741 students in various disciplines of health sciences will be receiving their degrees at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences’ (RGUHS) 28th convocation that will be held on June 16. Among the graduates are 71 PhD scholars, 211 Super Speciality graduates, 9,761 postgraduates, eight postgraduate diploma recipients, 256 fellowship awardees, 15 certificate course recipients, and 62,419 undergraduate students. The total overall passing percentage is 89.22%.

A total of 103 candidates received 115 gold medals, with the women outnumbering with 84 gold medals, male counterparts secured 19 medals. Spandana I, a student of Padmashree Institute of Physiotherapy, Bengaluru has won three gold medals, while Dr Prajwal Kashyap from Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute and Dr Brinda MK from SJM Dental College and Hospital, Chitradurga, won two gold medals each.

Dr Bhagavan BC, vice-chancellor of the university, said that honorary doctorate degree- ‘Doctor of Science’ (Honoris Causa) would be conferred on Nailady Sridhar Shetty, Harshangi Veerbhadrappa and AC Shanmugam.

Speaking about some of the colleges’ infrastructural shortcomings, Dr Bhagavan said “If the colleges maintain necessary standards, they get recognition. Those which fall short of our guidelines would be given time to meet them. Those who fail get their recognitions revoked.” He also said that, despite the many delays over the last few years, the Ramanagara campus will operate as RGUHS’s new centre for operations by 2027.