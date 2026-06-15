Rajeev Chandrasekhar comments on Stanford students' walkout during Sundar Pichai's speech

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday criticised students of Stanford University who staged a walkout during the university's commencement ceremony featuring Google CEO Sundar Pichai, describing their actions as an example of "extreme ignorance".

In a social media post, Chandrasekhar shared a video of the students walking out and said they had squandered an opportunity to study at a world-class university and to hear directly from someone who had achieved remarkable success and built major enterprises.

"This is the latest example of the extreme ignorance that seems to have gripped some of our youth today," he said.