Cooch Behar: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said the Rajbanshi language, spoken by indigenous people in parts of northern Bengal, would get official status with its inclusion in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, as promised in the BJP's Assembly poll manifesto.
He said the BJP government in the state was taking full care of the language, culture, financial security and political aspirations of the Rajbanshi community.
The Rajbanshi language will be included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, as promised by the BJP in its manifesto for the West Bengal assembly election, Adhikari said.
"We raised the issue during a meeting with the Union home minister and the home secretary on November 19 that was attended by me and the state's chief secretary," the chief minister told reporters here on the sidelines of the inauguration of Ras Utsav, an annual winter festival honouring Lord Krishna and Radha.
Maintaining that the Rajbanshi community expressed anguish over losing land ownership in the region, the chief minister held the erstwhile Left Front government for it.
"The then CPI(M) government is mainly responsible for this because in order to implement the Land Reforms Act for sharecropping, the land owned by the original inhabitants was taken away and given to illegal immigrant Muslims from Bangladesh," Adhikari said.
Stating that the Rajbanshi community has blessed the BJP since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Adhikari said, "We are taking full care of their language, culture, financial security and political participation."
The chief minister asserted that the previous CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Trinamool Congress dispensations never gave the Rajbanshi community as much participation in the state's cabinet as the BJP government has done since coming to power in May.
"I am not aware that any chief minister has ever come to Cooch Behar for the inauguration of the Ras Mela (fair)," he said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.