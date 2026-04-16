Rajasthan’s ‘Sarthak Naam Abhiyan’ sparks row over bizarre name list

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government’s ‘Sarthak Naam Abhiyan’, aimed at replacing demeaning student names with more dignified alternatives, has sparked a major controversy, with critics flagging offensive and absurd entries in the official list of suggested names.

The Education Department released a list of around 2,900 names for boys and girls, arguing that names perceived as derogatory, such as Kachru Mal, Lallu, Kajod, and Gobari Bai, can harm children’s self-esteem, and that meaningful names, chosen with parental consent, could boost confidence and identity.

For girls, the list includes names such as Aradhya, Ahilya, Kunti, Anushree, Vani, Daya, Gauri, Ira, Jhanvi, Ojasvi, and Vaidehi. Suggested names for boys include Achyut, Agni, Ajay, Akshayraj, Amartya, Ameya, Antariksh, Aryaman, Chakradhari, Chintamani, Devaditya, Ekadev, Madhav, Pitambar, Ashwatthama, and Shukla.