Rajasthan’s tourism sector booms as Jaipur draws heavy visitor turnout



"I came to Jaipur about two days ago. I went to Amer Fort, Sheesh Mahal, and City Palace, and spent about 3 hours touring the city. We explored various museums and forts and learnt about Jaipur's history. Jaipur has been kind to us. We made some great memories in the Pink City. We will leave for Ajmer today, but we will surely come back here again," he said.

Another domestic tourist from Himachal Pradesh, Nakul, said that the college trip to Jaipur helped him better understand the country's rich and vibrant cultural heritage and appreciate the city's people and food.



"We came to Jaipur on a college trip and loved this city. We have been to Jantar Mantar, Amer Fort, among other places. We learnt about astronomy and the cultural history of our country through these places. The people, the food, and the culture of Rajasthan are beautiful. We will be doing camel riding today. After Jaipur, we will go to Udaipur and Jaisalmer," he said.

In Jaipur, heavy crowds are being reported at: Amer Fort, Hawa Mahal, Jal Mahal, Albert Hall, City Palace, Jantar Mantar and Nahargarh Fort.



Tourism experts and guides note that Rajasthan is receiving a steady flow of visitors from countries including the USA, Australia, England, Germany, and Russia.