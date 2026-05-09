Rajasthan to have Savitribai Phule e-libraries in every block, model schools in every district: CM Sharma

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced that the state government will establish Savitribai Phule E-Libraries in every block of the state and set up Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Model Schools in every district to promote education and social awareness.
He also stated that a dedicated panorama and library based on the lives and contributions of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule will be developed in Hindoli.
Chief Minister Sharma said that Mahatma Jyotiba Phule played a pivotal role in social reform and nation-building, while also pioneering women’s education alongside Savitribai Phule. He stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is continuously working to promote women’s education, empowerment, and social welfare at the grassroots level.
Addressing a programme at the Birla Auditorium on Friday to mark the 200th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Chief Minister urged the youth to draw inspiration from Phule Ji’s life and actively contribute towards spreading awareness about government welfare schemes.
He said the Prime Minister has announced nationwide celebrations of Phule Ji’s 200th birth anniversary for two years, from April 11, 2026, to April 11, 2028, under the supervision of a high-level committee chaired by the PM himself. The Chief Minister announced that the state government will establish Savitribai Phule E-Libraries in every block of Rajasthan and set up a Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Model School in every district.
He also said a panorama and library based on the lives of Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule will be developed in Hindoli. Additionally, construction work on 16 new buildings for Savitribai Phule Hostels is underway. Highlighting the contribution of the Mali community, Sharma described the community as “Dharti Putra” or “Sons of the Soil” due to its close association with agriculture and the land. He appealed to people to participate in large numbers in the upcoming Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet 2026 (GRAM-2026), which will be held in Jaipur from May 23 - 25.
According to him, the event aims to encourage farmers to transition from traditional farming to smart and technology-driven agriculture. He said the meet will bring together farmers, scientists, academicians, policymakers, and agricultural experts to discuss ways to make farming profitable and farmers self-reliant. The Chief Minister said the government has consistently prioritised the welfare of farmers.
Referring to the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, he noted that farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually from the Centre, while the Rajasthan Government has added another Rs 3,000, increasing total assistance to Rs 9,000. He further stated that Rajasthan ranks first in the country in issuing policies under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, with 21.9 million policies issued so far. The government is also providing an additional bonus of Rs 150 above the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat and working towards ensuring daytime electricity supply for farmers across the state by 2027.
The event was attended by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot, MPs Madan Rathore and Rajendra Gehlot, MLA Balmukundacharya, former Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary, former MLA Prabhulal Saini, and a large number of members of the Saini community.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.