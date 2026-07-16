Rajasthan teacher suspended for allegedly strip-searching girl students over missing ₹500

Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan (ANI): The Rajasthan Education Department on Wednesday suspended a senior female teacher in Sawai Madhopur district following allegations that she forcibly stripped female students to search for a missing sum of Rs 500.

The accused teacher, identified as Saraswati Meena, a Senior Teacher (Hindi) at the Government Senior Secondary School in Liwali village, Bamanwas, was suspended with immediate effect following a preliminary report by the District Education Officer.

According to officials, the incident was triggered after the teacher discovered that Rs 500 was missing from her belongings in the classroom. When an initial search failed to recover the money, the teacher allegedly suspected that the students had stolen it.

Acting on the suspicion, along with an associate, Meena locked the female students of Classes 9 and 11 inside a room. Under the pretext of an "investigation" to recover the cash, the students were reportedly subjected to a search where they were forced to strip.

As the news of the incident spread, several parents reached the school premises and created a commotion that prompted senior administrative and education officials to rush to the scene.

The suspension order, issued by the Office of the Joint Director of School Education, Bharatpur Division, stated that the action was taken under Rule 13 of the Rajasthan Civil Services (Classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules, 1958, following "serious complaints" against the teacher.

"Based on the report submitted by the District Education Officer, Secondary, Sawai Madhopur, on July 15, 2026, regarding serious complaints received against Saraswati Meena, she is hereby suspended with immediate effect," the official order read.

During the suspension period, her headquarters will be at the Block Education Office in Rajakhera, Dholpur, and she will be entitled to a subsistence allowance as per the rules.

The department has also initiated a formal departmental inquiry into the matter.