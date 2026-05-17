Rajasthan sub-inspector, platoon commander recruitment exam to be held afresh on Sep 20

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will hold Sub-Inspector/Platoon Commander Recruitment Examination-2021 afresh on September 20.
The RPSC had cancelled the exam recently following the state government's recommendation, according to a court judgment.
"The exam will be conducted afresh on September 20, 2026," according to a statement from the commission.
Only those who appeared in the 2021 examination will be eligible to appear in the re-examination.
The Rajasthan High Court's single bench had in August last year ordered cancellation of the SI Recruitment Examination-2021. The division bench of the high court upheld the order in April this year.
The selected trainee SIs had challenged the division bench order in the Supreme Court. However, the apex court dismissed their special leave petition recently.
Several trainee sub-inspectors were arrested by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police for using dummy candidates and other unfair means during the examination.
Those who were not selected in the examinations had demanded cancellation of the exam while those who were selected were against cancelling it.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.