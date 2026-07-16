Rajasthan steps up school safety drive with demolition and repair directives

During the visit, he also tasted the mid-day meal to verify the quality of food being served to students. At the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Residential School, he interacted with girl students to inquire about academic arrangements and basic facilities. He also held detailed discussions with teachers regarding enrolment, school functioning and operational challenges. Yadav instructed officials to ensure that there is no laxity in safeguarding children while providing quality education. He reiterated that student safety and a conducive learning environment are the department's highest priorities and that there would be zero tolerance for negligence in matters related to school safety or construction quality.