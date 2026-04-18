Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services 2024 results announced

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma took to X to congratulate the candidates, saying, "Your hard work, patience, and dedication have culminated in this proud achievement today. I have full confidence that, with complete integrity and a spirit of service, you will all make an invaluable contribution towards building an 'Advanced Rajasthan'," he posted on X.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.