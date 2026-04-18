Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services 2024 results announced

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Saturday declared the result of the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Exam-2024, just a day after the completion of interviews, marking one of the fastest recruitment cycles in recent years.
The entire process, from the notification issued in September 2024 to the final result, was completed in a record time of 1 year and 7 months. The exam was conducted for a total of 1,096 posts, which include 428 posts under state services and 668 posts under allied services.
State services include 59 posts in the administrative service, 81 posts in the police service and 116 posts in the accounts service.
The RPSC conducts prelims (screening), main examination (written) and interviews for final selection. Interviews were conducted from December 1, 2025, to April 17 this year.
Dinesh Bishnoi from Barmer secured the first rank with 351.50 marks, while Virendra Charan from Jaisalmer stood second with a marginal difference of just half a mark. He secured 351 marks.
Bishnoi scored the highest 302.50 marks in the written exam, while Charan outperformed him in the interview by nine marks. Bishnoi got 49 marks in the interview, while Charan got 58 marks.
Hailing from Bhali Sar village in Dhorimanna sub-division of Balotra district, Bishnoi achieved the top rank in his second attempt. He had earlier secured 57th rank in the previous RAS examination and is currently undergoing training in the police service in Jaipur.
Bishnoi credited his success to consistent hard work, regular study and guidance from his parents and teachers, saying that perseverance and dedication are key to achieving any goal.
Among the candidates from Jaipur, Kuldeep Sharma secured 12th rank, Tanisha Yadav 19th, and Vrinda Shekhawat 20th.
Seven among the top 20 are from the Western districts of Barmer, Balotra, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Anupgarh, while three are from Jaipur. The list of top 20 candidates includes four women---Aishwarya Kanwar from Bikaner (rank 6), Shallu from Anupgarh (rank 8), Tanisha Yadav (rank 19) and Vrinda Shekhawat (rank 20), both from Jaipur.
In Jaisalmer, Virendra Charan from Rampuriya village in the Pokaran area brought laurels to the district by securing the second rank. The son of a head constable in the police department, he is currently undergoing training after being selected as a tehsildar in a previous exam.
Shallu, who belongs to a farmer's family in Anupgarh, said that she secured 8th rank in her first attempt through self-study.
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma took to X to congratulate the candidates, saying, "Your hard work, patience, and dedication have culminated in this proud achievement today. I have full confidence that, with complete integrity and a spirit of service, you will all make an invaluable contribution towards building an 'Advanced Rajasthan'," he posted on X.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.