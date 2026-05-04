Rajasthan SI recruitment row: No relief for selected candidates as SC upholds cancellation

Jaipur: In a major setback for candidates selected in the Sub-Inspector (SI) Recruitment-2021 in Rajasthan, the Supreme Court has dismissed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) challenging the cancellation of the recruitment process.
With this, the apex court has effectively upheld the earlier decision of the Rajasthan High Court.
The order was passed by a bench comprising Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma while hearing the appeal filed by the selected candidates.
Earlier, a Single Bench of the Rajasthan High Court had cancelled the recruitment process in its judgment dated August 28, 2025. This decision was later upheld by a Division Bench on April 4, 2026.
The selected candidates subsequently approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Division Bench ruling, but failed to secure any relief.
Notably, the state government has not yet filed an independent appeal before the Supreme Court in the matter.
Meanwhile, trainee Sub-Inspectors have been continuously urging the government to move the apex court at the earliest and present a strong legal case.
Earlier, the government had challenged the Single Bench decision before the Division Bench, along with a plea for condonation of delay. With the Supreme Court now dismissing the SLP, the High Court’s decision to cancel the SI Recruitment-2021 stands reinforced, leaving the future course of action dependent on whether the state government chooses to pursue further legal remedies.
A month back, in a significant ruling, the Rajasthan High Court's division bench, led by Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, upheld the single-judge bench decision to cancel the 2021 Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination.
The notification for the SI 2021 recruitment was issued on February 3, 2021, for 859 posts. The examination was conducted from September 13 to 15, 2021, with nearly 7.97 lakh candidates applying.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.